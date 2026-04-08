Mozambique’s dollar bonds fall to lowest level since 2023 on debt restructuring signal

The yields demanded by investors to trade Mozambique’s public debt have risen to their highest level since 2023, after the government sent a clear signal that it intends to restructure the debt, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

According to the financial news agency Bloomberg, “Mozambique’s dollar bonds fell to the lowest in almost three years after authorities gave the strongest signal yet of plans to seek restructuring talks with creditors.”

“The $900 million of bonds due 2031 fell 3.6 cents on Tuesday to 72.98 cents on the dollar as of 11:16 a.m. in London, the lowest since June 2023, according to CBBT composite pricing. The notes have been selling off for several weeks, and came under renewed pressure from the Iran oil price shock and scrutiny from global ratings companies,” reads the Bloomberg report.

Last week, the government stated that it expects to restructure public debt and restore credibility in international financial markets and with creditors by hiring the US consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, aiming for “tangible and measurable benefits.”

In a statement released on 2 April, the Ministry of Finance said that, with the hiring of these consultants, the Mozambican government projects a “significant reduction of debt service” through strategic negotiations and restructuring, with savings expected to far exceed the consultancy cost, in addition to improving the debt portfolio’s risk profile through maturity rescheduling and contract optimisation.

The statement noted that the consultancy should result in “the creation of fiscal space that will allow the Government to increase investments in priority sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, restore Mozambique’s credibility with international financial markets and creditors, and strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Finance in the autonomous and sustainable management of public debt.”

Mozambique had external debt of US$9.7 billion (€8.3 billion) at the end of last year, Bloomberg noted, citing analyst Leo Morawiecki of Abrdn Investments.

The analyst said the restructuring could constitute “something akin to an extension of the maturity” of external and commercial debt, since the country must begin repaying redeemable bonds in 2028, even though expected fiscal revenues from gas exploration in the north of the country will only begin to arrive in 2031.

In the statement released last week, the government said that hiring Alvarez & Marsal responds to the current situation of public debt, which “has been putting pressure on public spending,” noting that the firm will help address the “technical and exceptional complexity of Mozambique’s debt challenges.”

READ: Mozambique hires Alvarez & Marsal to advise on public debt management

The international consultancy was hired through a direct award and aims to develop a restructuring plan for the country’s public debt, “aligned with the Government’s objectives to ensure fiscal consolidation in the short and medium term,” but also to “support the preparation of the 2026-2029 Public Debt Strategy.”

Alvarez & Marsal, headquartered in New York with a global presence, is described as a specialist firm in recovery and performance improvement, with interventions including Lehman Brothers and Warnaco.

The stock of domestically issued Mozambican public debt has tripled since 2020, reaching MT487,266 million (€6.627 billion), already accounting for nearly 30% of GDP, according to central bank warnings.

Source: Lusa