Mozambique’s dollar bond slips after president says eyeing debt renegotiation

Mozambique’s sole international dollar bond fell on Thursday after President Daniel Chapo told Bloomberg Television the country could embark on debt renegotiation once they clinch a new deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The 2031 bond XS2051203862=TE shed 1.4 cents to bid at 84.12 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed, after the interview in which the president said the talks will be with international partners.

He did not comment specifically on whether any renegotiation will include the 2031 international bond, but said the government could shift its focus to a renegotiation of the debt with “international partners” once a deal with the Fund was in place.

The Southern African nation is in talks with the IMF for a new programme. The Washington-based Fund said it was aware of the reports that Mozambique was considering debt restructuring, adding that they were discussing an extended credit facility the country requested in April last year.

“While these discussions are ongoing, we continue to work closely with the country to support its efforts towards maintaining macroeconomic stability,” an IMF spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters