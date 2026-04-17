Mozambique’s central bank delivers training to journalists in Cabo Delgado on the foreign exchange market and the Sovereign Wealth Fund

The Banco de Moçambique held a training session on 15 and 16 April in Pemba city, bringing together 43 journalists from media outlets in Cabo Delgado, in partnership with the National Union of Journalists (SNJ). The initiative forms part of the “Economy for All” programme and aimed to equip participants with knowledge on the functioning of the foreign exchange market and the operational mechanisms of the Mozambique Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Speaking at the opening session, the Director of the Pemba Branch (FIP), António Jossefa, began by highlighting the social role of media professionals. “This training takes place just days after the celebration of Mozambican Journalists’ Day, recently marked, a highly significant occasion that invites us to recognise and value the fundamental role of media professionals in promoting a more informed, transparent and participatory society,” he said.

In his remarks, Jossefa noted that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration between the Banco de Moçambique and the press, at a time when it is increasingly important to consolidate effective channels of communication with the public through accurate and accessible information.

Elton Cavadias, Communications Officer, and Cláudio Mangue, Assistant Director of the Markets and Reserve Management Department, delivered presentations on “Exchange Rate and the Foreign Exchange Market: what it is and how it works?” and “Mozambique Sovereign Wealth Fund: governance process and operationalisation”, respectively. The sessions prompted lively discussion and strong engagement from participants.

Speaking on behalf of media professionals, the Provincial Secretary of the SNJ in Cabo Delgado, Cadre Buana, praised the central bank’s initiative, underscoring its significant contribution to strengthening journalists’ capacity to cover economic issues. “We will leave this room with a stronger understanding of the two topics covered over these two days and better prepared to carry out our profession in these areas,” he said.

In his closing remarks, the Director of the Pemba Branch commended the partnership with the SNJ and expressed the expectation that the knowledge acquired will translate into improved quality of economic and financial journalism, while fostering sustained interest among journalists in matters related to the central bank’s mandate and activities.

In conclusion, Jossefa encouraged peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, thereby promoting its dissemination in newsrooms.

Source: Banco de Moçambique