Mozambique’s ambassador confirms Mozambican woman’s death in Portugal during storm Kristin

Nine Mozambican citizens hospitalised since 31 January after inhaling toxic gas from an electricity generator

A Mozambican national died in Portugal during the passage of Storm Kristin, confirmed the Mozambican ambassador in Lisbon, adding that local authorities are investigating the case.

“We confirm the admission of the body of a 28-year-old woman, originally from Maputo, Mozambique, to Leiria hospital [in Portugal]. She had been in Portugal for less than a month,” stated Mozambique’s ambassador to Portugal, Stella Pinto, as reported by the media on Tuesday.

The diplomat also stated that the victim’s body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Coimbra for preservation and to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, which coincided with Storm Kristin’s passage.

In the same statement, the ambassador said that nine other Mozambican citizens have been hospitalised since 31 January after inhaling toxic gas from an electricity generator operating inside the residence where they were. They received treatment at Bernardino Lopes de Oliveira Hospital in Alcobaça, having been rescued by the local fire brigade.

Continental Portugal was hit by three consecutive storms — Ingrid, Joseph and Kristin — between 22 and 28 January. The last storm left at least ten dead and caused widespread destruction, especially in the districts of Leiria, Coimbra and Santarém.

The Portuguese government declared a state of calamity until Sunday for 69 municipalities and announced a support package worth up to €2.5 billion.

On Monday, Lusa reported that the Portuguese Civil Protection had recorded 1,327 incidents in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,839 since Storm Kristin struck continental Portugal last Wednesday.

Daniela Fraga, deputy operations coordinator of Portugal’s National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection (ANEPC), said the most frequent incidents were falling trees and structures, floods and landslides, particularly in the regions of Coimbra, Leiria, Oeste, Lisbon and Beira Baixa.

Strong winds and rough seas are expected in the coming days, with the weather worsened by Depression Leonardo, according to ANEPC’s deputy operations coordinator.

Daniela Fraga also warned of urban floods, heavy rains causing slope instability, leading to landslides and rockfalls, among other consequences.

Other anticipated effects of the depression include slippery surfaces, possible accidents along the coast, and debris or loose structures being swept onto roads.

Source: Lusa