Mozambique’s agricultural production grew 15.7% in 2025

Agricultural output in Mozambique increased by 15.7% in the 2024/2025 season, reaching over 352.2 million tonnes, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The 2025 budget execution report, which incorporates information from the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, shows that this performance compares with nearly 304.5 million tonnes recorded in the 2023/2024 season.

Horticultural production alone rose by 39.3% to 112.7 million tonnes, while cereal output increased by 19.9% to 57 million tonnes, according to the same data.

“The 2024/25 agricultural season took place under the influence of a neutral ‘El Niño’, with trends towards ‘La Niña’, contributing to the achievement of the expected production levels for this harvest,” the report notes.

The document highlights a 37% increase in nuts, particularly cashew nuts, reaching 195,000 tonnes, and also records a 2% rise in sugarcane production to 1.8 million tonnes, “resulting from the gradual recovery of sugar estates” following the extreme weather and cyclones of previous years.

Despite this strong performance in the 2025 season, the current campaign faces threats from the January floods, particularly in the south, which officially affected 440,892 hectares of crops, of which 275,405 hectares were already lost, impacting the livelihoods of 314,783 farmers.

The government report notes that the 2024/2025 agricultural season was implemented “in a context of adversity”, with a total sown area of 7,201,411 hectares, “achieving 98% of the planned target”. However, of this area, 1,340,791 hectares were “affected by adverse weather”, including floods, drought, winds, pests and diseases.

“Approximately 789,419 farming families were affected by the adverse weather, of which around 438,968 were impacted by drought, representing about 58% of the total affected families. This demonstrates the severity of this climatic event compared with other weather impacts,” the report on the 2025 season concludes.

Source: Lusa