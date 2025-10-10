Mozambique-Zimbabwe Pipeline Company to increase fuel transport capacity

The Mozambique-Zimbabwe Pipeline Company (CPMZ) plans to increase its fuel transport capacity from the current three million to five million cubic meters per year.

CPMZ is a public-private partnership that has operated a petroleum products pipeline connecting the port of Beira in Mozambique to Feruka in Zimbabwe since 1982.

According to António Laice, former Chairperson of the CPMZ Board of Directors, speaking to reporters on Thursday, in Maputo, after he was received in an audience granted by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, the development of the logistical infrastructure of the Port of Beira, is crucial for expanding the Beira corridor, due to competition from other ports in the hinterland.

“The current challenges are related to the capacity of the port of Beira, from where the pumped oil is transported in series, along a stretch of approximately 294 kilometers, to the Feruka region, in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare”, he said.

According to Laice, for over 40 years, the company has transported oil successfully to other countries in the hinterland “because we never stop.”

Between 2008 and 2014, CPMZ completely renovated the pipeline and, since 2018, the company has been working on a project to gradually expand the transported cargo capacity.

In addition to a complex fuel pumping infrastructure, equipment and systems based on the most advanced technologies, a global industry benchmark in hydrocarbon processing and transportation facilities, CPMZ adheres to the highest engineering standards, said Laice.