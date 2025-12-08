Mozambique: Zambezia mining groups face 1.5 billion meticais in losses from 2024 election protests

At least six mining companies suffered losses of more than 1.5 billion meticais (€20.3 million) in the central Mozambican province of Zambezia due to the post-election protests in 2024, local authorities announced.

“These demonstrations caused losses of around 1.5 billion meticais, according to a provisional survey, because the recovery of the building yards is currently being assessed. This figure will also be included in the losses, as will the equipment that was vandalised,” said the director of district infrastructure services in Zambezia, João Tsembane, quoted on Friday by the local media.

A provisional survey carried out by the Mozambican authorities indicates that the figure calculated relates to six companies that previously contributed “to a large extent” to the province’s revenues, which were then allocated for the benefit of local communities.

“Not only the companies, but the community as a whole has lost out,” said João Tsembane, noting that, according to the law, a percentage of the profits from resource exploitation should benefit local communities.

The provincial director said that the tax revenues that were no longer being collected were allocated to implement infrastructure construction projects in the communities and pointed to job losses in this sector due to the protests.

According to João Tsembane, some of the affected companies have now resumed operations, but he warned of the mass presence of miners who have invaded the areas concessioned to the companies for resource exploitation.

“At the moment, the province, together with all institutions, such as the provincial police command, is working on a strategy to talk to the brothers who are there and who have invaded the concession areas to practice illegal mining, in a cautious manner, but without using violence, because there are a lot of people there,” he added.

Mozambique experienced its worst electoral crisis, with demonstrations called by former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who rejects the results of the October 2024 elections that gave Daniel Chapo the victory as Mozambique’s fifth president.

At least 2,790 people remain in detention, out of a total of 7,200, one year after the start of post-election demonstrations in Mozambique, which left 411 dead, according to data from the Decide platform released in October.

Defence and security forces account for 4.2% of the total 411 deaths (17), while children account for 5% of the deaths (20), according to the Decide survey.

The violence in Mozambique ceased after a first meeting in March between the country’s president, Daniel Chapo, and former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who never recognised the election results. A pacification process is underway, which includes a government commitment to carry out various reforms, including to the Constitution and electoral laws.

