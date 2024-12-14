Mozambique: Young man shot live on air died in hospital – Lusa

The young man shot while filming live footage of police operations against protesters at the Ressano Garcia border has died in hospital, the non-governmental organization that is following the case told Lusa on Friday.

“The young man did not resist and ended up losing his life,” André Mulungo, editor of the bulletin of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that will provide legal support to the victim’s family, told Lusa.

The live footage of a young man filming police operations against protesters at the Ressano Garcia border sparked a popular revolt on Thursday night, with protesters setting fire to infrastructure.

The young man, an internet content producer, was live on the social network Facebook when he was shot, minutes after recording the moment when police forces fired to disperse a group of protesters near the main border between Mozambique and South Africa: Ressano Garcia.

“I’m dying,” said the young man a few minutes after being shot in the middle of the road, while the recording continued, amidst screams from locals who were there and the sound of more gunshots.

“This is yet another barbaric act and the police must answer for it. We are organizing an action against the State so that it can answer for this. This is further proof that it is [the] violent action of the police that generates outrage in people,” added Mulungo.

After the young man was shot, locals in Ressano Garcia set fire to some local infrastructure, with damages yet to be calculated.

Lusa tried, without success, to contact the Police of the Republic of Mozambique.

A total of 16 people, including four members of the police, have died in the last seven days in clashes between the authorities and demonstrators, who are protesting against the election results in Mozambique, according to the most recent report from the General Command of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), indicating that there were 73 injured.

Protests against the election results have been called by presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane and have brought chaos to the streets in various parts of the country, with at least 110 people dead and more than 300 injured as a result of clashes between police and protesters since October 21, according to an updated report by the NGO Plataforma Eleitoral Decide.

The results of the October 9 elections announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) gave victory, with 70.67% of the votes, to Daniel Chapo, supported by the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), but they still need to be validated by the Constitutional Council, the final court of appeal in electoral disputes.

In one of his last live broadcasts on the social network Facebook, Mondlane promised to be in Maputo to take office as President of Mozambique on January 15, the date scheduled for the inauguration of the new head of state.







Source: Lusa