Mozambique: Xai-Xai steps up evacuation from flood-prone areas

The authorities of Xai-Xai Municipality, capital of the southern Mozambican province of Gaza, have stepped up the coercive removal of people still living in flood-prone areas.

According to Ossemane Adamo, mayor of Xai-Xai, speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Limpopo River is in full flood and has burst its banks, threatening the cities of Xai-Xai and Chibuto. In Xai-Xai alone, over 8,000 people are still living in flood-prone areas.

In order to avoid loss of life, he said, the authorities are forcibly removing people who are still in risky areas.

“We are here in this flooded area and we know that the waters of the Limpopo River are coming, which are very dangerous”, said the Mayor. “So we are here, using the municipality’s resources to evacuate people”.

According to Adamo, the evacuation of people from low-lying areas of the town could cover around 200 families, of whom only 100 have been evacuated so far.

He added that there have been calls for traders to reduce the amount of goods they place in their shops in order to avoid looting.

“We see that in some places, some people have already started to remove the products from their shops. We call on all traders, all economic agents in our city, to reduce their stock as much as possible. They can continue to work gradually, but with very little stock, so that after the city is abandoned there will be no looting”, he said.

“We started this work on Friday and we will continue until there is an indication that things have calmed down and we can relax. But as long as the alert is red, we will continue with this evacuation”, he added.









Source: AIM