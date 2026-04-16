Mozambique: Xai-Xai restores traffic on Wenela alternative route, easing pressure on N1

Traffic on the Wenela alternative route in Xai-Xai city has been restored after a period of interruption caused by cuts resulting from flooding that affected Gaza province.

To ensure the restoration of traffic flow, an emergency intervention was carried out, mainly involving the placement of soil on sections washed away by floodwaters.

The works, which began this week, were carried out by the Xai-Xai Municipal Council and covered around 200 metres of road, which was severely damaged, compromising the connection between key points of the city.

The President of the Xai-Xai Municipal Council, Ossmane Adamo, explained that the intervention aims not only to restore traffic but also to ease pressure on National Highway Number One (N1), which had been experiencing high levels of congestion. He further stated that around three days of work were required to reopen the road, which is already helping to normalise traffic flow between the upper and lower parts of the city.

Miramar has learned that around 80 million meticais are required for the permanent rehabilitation of this section, a sum that the municipal authorities do not yet have available.

In the meantime, ongoing maintenance work is being carried out to ensure passability.

Meanwhile, the municipal council has called for compliance with the maximum load limit set at 10 tonnes, in order to preserve the road.

With the water levels having receded, around 1,500 families have already returned to their areas of origin, where water and electricity services are being restored. However, part of the population remains in accommodation centres after losing their homes, and joint efforts are underway with the Government of Chongoene district for their proper resettlement.

Another challenge identified is the shortage of fuel in Xai-Xai city.

Of the 13 fuel stations in the city, only two are still supplying fuel, a situation that is affecting mobility.

Source: Miramar