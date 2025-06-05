Mozambique: World Bank provides US$24 million for PDUNM housing project in Nampula, Cabo Delgado – Lusa

The World Bank will provide US$24 million (€21 million) for the reconstruction of 1,000 homes for vulnerable families in municipalities in the Mozambican provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado, an official source announced yesterday.

At a press conference in the city of Nampula, Salomão Cossa, representative of the Mozambique Northern Urban Development Project (PDUNM), a World Bank-supported government initiative that will lead the project, said that the intervention was part of the efforts to improve housing, and support the population in building homes resilient to climate change.

“The initiative includes the supply of construction materials, training of the local workforce and direct technical assistance for the works, always prioritizing resilient construction standards,” he explained.

The beneficiaries, he added, “are vulnerable individuals who live in the project neighbourhoods, so a selection committee will be created in each location to identify the people who really need housing improvements”.

The action is coordinated by the Housing Development Fund with financing from the World Bank to the value of US$140 million, of which US$24 million is earmarked for improving housing.

Salomão Cossa said that, in the first phase, the housing improvement project in Nampula would benefit families from two municipalities, namely Nampula (Muatala and Muahiviri neighbourhoods), and Nacala-Porto (Ontupaia and Mathapue).

The project, launched in 2022 and scheduled for completion in 2028, will also train local workers, Cossa stressed.

In the province of Cabo Delgado, the project will support the construction of resilient homes in the provincial capital, Pemba, and Montepuez.

Source: Lusa