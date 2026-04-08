Mozambique: World Bank accused of using outdated statistics – AIM report

Mozambican Finance Minister Carla Louveira has accused the World Bank of using outdated statistics in its latest report on Mozambique.

The report, entitled “Mozambique Economic Update: From Fragility to Stability”, published in March, claims that Mozambique is “the second poorest country and among the ten most unequal in the world”.

As the World Bank must have expected, this has led to a spate of media headlines, announcing that Mozambique is “the second poorest country” on the planet.

This is obviously untrue. Anyone who accepts the World Bank claim would have us believe that Mozambique is poorer than such war-torn hellholes as Somalia, Afghanistan, Sudan or South Sudan.

This is far from the first time that the World Bank has spread falsehoods about Mozambique. In the late 1990s, for example, the Bank was at the forefront of an ideologically driven campaign to dismantle the cashew processing industry, using fraudulent statistics which made the extraordinary claim that processed cashew nuts were worth less than the unprocessed nuts.

Today, in an equally shoddy exercise, the World Bank bases its claims about Mozambican poverty on figures that are years out of date. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Tuesday’s Maputo celebrations of Mozambican Women’s Day, Louveira said that, although the report bears the date March 2026, the data come from 2019.

Mozambican government has broader definition of what it calls “multi-dimensional poverty”

“The statistics used were collected in the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, and were published in 2022”, said Louveira.

Furthermore, the World Bank report only looked at “consumption poverty”, assessing whether households had enough money to acquire a “basic basket” of goods and services, whereas the Mozambican government has a broader definition of what it calls “multi-dimensional poverty”.

Furthermore, noted the Minister, the time line used by the World Bank for the Mozambican case was different from that used for various other countries.

“In many of these countries”, said Louveira, “the comparative analysis was made with recent household surveys. If we were to use these more recent data, the picture of our country would obviously be different”.

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IMF repayment

Asked how the government had managed to pay off, in advance, its entire debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Louveira stressed that it had not used the State Budget.

“Our country has net international reserves available”, she stressed, and the government paid off the debt to the IMF by dipping into those reserves.

There was no risk of exhausting the reserves, which were still sufficient to pay for four to five months’ imports of goods and services. Paying the debt to the IMF would only have “a slight impact”, she insisted.

The debt paid was 515.04 million Special Drawing Rights (equivalent to 603.1 million dollars).

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By Paul Fauvet

Source: AIM