Mozambique: Works progress on Locomuè dam to double water supply capacity for Lichinga

The construction of the new Locomuè dam, in the city of Lichinga, is progressing steadily, with over 48% physical completion. The current pace strengthens confidence that this will be an infrastructure project to ensure safe water for families in the region and reduce the water vulnerability that has affected Niassa for many years.

Since the visit by the Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Fernando Rafael, in March this year, work has accelerated, reflecting the commitment to well-being and priority infrastructures outlined in the 2025–29 plan, which aims to reinforce water resilience and increase water supply coverage across the country.

On site, continuous growth of the dam body is evident, with successive layers of earth fill already placed and compacted, creating the structural base of the future reservoir.

The installation of internal drainage components, essential for ensuring the safety and stability of the infrastructure, has also been completed. These advances pave the way for the next phase, which includes the construction of water intake and control structures.

When completed, the Locomuè dam will double the water supply capacity to the city of Lichinga, benefiting over 80,000 inhabitants and ensuring a more stable and predictable supply, especially during periods of low rainfall.

The population of Lichinga watches the progress with anticipation, seeing the project as a transformative investment that will significantly improve the quality of life and water security in the region.

Source: Ministério das Obras Públicas, Habitação e Recursos Hídricos-MOPHRH / Media Release