Mozambique: Women play decisive role in economic diplomacy – CTA

Mozambique’s Confederation of Business Associations (CTA) believes that women play a decisive role in the country’s economic diplomacy, demonstrating female strength in national socio-economic development.

According to CTA executive director, Teresa Muenda, speaking on Thursday in Maputo at the “Women of Excellence Conference”, despite their significant value, women still face structural challenges, including economic inequality and gender-based violence.

“Women manage approximately 60 per cent of small and medium enterprises in our country and play a crucial role in the economy and economic diplomacy, being an essential engine for development and the generation of business opportunities,” she said.

Muenda called for more empowerment of women because “they move societies and play a central role in economic development and economic diplomacy, promoting business opportunities and strengthening the family and community economy.”

“Women support their families, teach other communities, and promote trade, crossing borders in search of opportunities. This is the economic diplomacy of our women,” she said.

Muenda also highlighted the strategic role of economic diplomacy in opening international doors for women entrepreneurs.

“Economic diplomacy generates international opportunities and allows women to transform themselves and set up businesses that strengthen the economy,” she said.

“Women need real economic power, not just symbolic inclusion. When a woman grows, a family and a community prosper,” she added.

The country’s strategic geographic location and natural resources can support economic development “and women can consolidate their transformative role.”

“The country is rich in potential, but we need to ensure that women have access and space to fully develop,” she said.

Source: AIM