Mozambique: Woman travelling with Elvino Dias did not die – AIM | Watch

Maputo Central Hospital (HCM) has denied that a young woman travelling in the same car as lawyer Elvino Dias and political activist Paulo Guambe was also killed in the ambush in which unidentified gunmen assassinated Dias and Guambe.

Dias was the lawyer for independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, and Guambe was the election agent of the Podemos party which supported Mondlane’s presidential bid.

Dias and Guambe were sitting in the front of the car when it was attacked by a death squad shortly before midnight on Friday. But there was a third person in the car, named as Adacia Macuacua, who was sitting in the back seat.

She was hit, and was treated in the HCM for bullet wounds. Although a doctor on Saturday said that she was out of danger, reports began to circulate on social media that Macuacua had also died.

On Tuesday morning, the director of the HCM first aid unit, Dino Lopes, told a press conference that, in reality, she was still alive

“Since she entered the hospital, we have given her emergency care”, said Lopes. “We stabilized the patient and currently she is stable and conscious”.

He guaranteed that Macuacua is out of danger, and is currently hospitalised in the HCM. “Within this week, she will be discharged”, said Lopes.

Eye-witnesses say that the car was intercepted by two Mazda-BT vehicles. Two armed individuals jumped out and sprayed Dias and Guambe with bullets. About 25 shots hit the victims.





Source: AIM