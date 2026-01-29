Mozambique: Willow makes donation of 10 million meticais to flood victims

The Willow Community has donated around 10 million meticais to the victims of floods in the country.

The amount was channelled to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) and will be used to address the urgent needs of the affected populations.

In a press release received by Jornal Domingo, the Willow Community states that, more than a donation, this support represents a debt of gratitude and the commitment it has to the Mozambican people.

It concludes by stating that the Willow Community remains steadfast, shoulder to shoulder with the people of Mozambique, both in times of celebration and in emergencies, walking together with dignity and unity.

Source: Domingo