Mozambique: WFP helps over 600,000 people in two months

The World Food Programme (WFP) assisted more than 600,000 people in October and November in Mozambique, distributing 2,365 tonnes of food and $2.3 million (€1.9 million) in cash assistance.

“The WFP reached more than 600,000 people in Mozambique, distributing 2,365 tonnes of food and $2.3 million through cash transfers,” according to a report by the United Nations (UN) agency, consulted today by Lusa.

According to the WFP, the emergency response is in response to the displacement crisis in northern Mozambique, caused by escalating violence due to terrorist incursions, which continues to disrupt lives, and the recent expansion of attacks to the neighbouring province of Nampula, which has triggered mass displacement, exacerbating the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado province, the epicentre of the armed conflict in the country for eight years.

“In response to the new displacement in Nampula, the WFP also provided emergency food assistance to 10,220 people under the Joint Response Programme with UN partners. Preparations are underway to support other displaced populations,” it said.

The document also states that in Cabo Delgado, the November/December food assistance cycle was completed on the 18th, reaching 87,328 households, approximately 436,640 beneficiaries.

“In conflict-affected areas such as Mocímboa da Praia, district authorities coordinated with WFP and partners to align seed distribution and training in conservation agriculture. In Ancuabe and Macomia, WFP supported seed distribution, organised farmer training and promoted nature-based solutions to boost education and resilience,” it said.

Humanitarian aid, according to the agency, also included “emergency nutrition,” with WFP continuing to support the government through the National Nutritional Rehabilitation Programme to combat acute malnutrition among vulnerable groups. More than 8,300 children under five and pregnant or breastfeeding women in Cabo Delgado and Nampula received assistance.

In the same month, the Government led efforts to strengthen food security, climate resilience and livelihoods, with WFP providing technical support in several provinces, including Nampula, where government leadership was strengthened through Training of Trainers in Participatory Integrated Climate Services for Agriculture (PICSA).

In the area of protection, WFP supported the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign to promote gender equality. During the same period, notable progress was made in increasing community climate resilience and promoting the financial inclusion of women and young people.

“In November, more than 14,000 farmers received weather forecasts, 1,700 were trained (…), 300 families received seeds, 500 farmers benefited from refrigerated storage and 200 food processing kits were delivered. Women accounted for 45% of the total beneficiaries,” adds the WFP.

According to a statement, the WFP also supported school feeding in the provinces of Tete, Nampula and Cabo Delgado, reaching approximately 95,000 students, “to improve school attendance and retention” and to keep students in schools in areas affected by drought. WFP distributed 14,000 metric tonnes of food to parents and guardians of children enrolled in the emergency school feeding programme in Caia, Sofala province, “concluding the response to the drought caused by El Niño”.

According to the agency, approximately $115 million (€97.6 million) in net funding is currently needed for humanitarian assistance until 26 May 2026.

Source: Lusa