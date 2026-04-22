Mozambique: WFP delivers 52,900 tonnes of food to areas hit by floods and conflict in Jan–Feb

The World Food Programme (WFP) delivered approximately 52.9 million tonnes of food between January and February to provide nutritional assistance in areas of Mozambique hit by flooding and armed conflict, the organisation announced on Monday.

“The WFP supported the government in rapidly scaling up nutritional assistance in areas affected by floods and conflicts, delivering 52.9 million tonnes of nutritious food to health facilities in five provinces, protecting young children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers from acute malnutrition amidst disrupted access to food and services during the crises”, the WFP operational report said.

According to the United Nations (UN) agency, the support helped safeguard critical periods of child development and, during the same period, malnutrition prevention efforts in Sofala province had facilitated the distribution of seeds to nearly 1,800 families.

“However, heavy rains and flooding have damaged crops and fruit trees, undermining livelihoods and reversing recent gains in food production,” the WFP said, adding that Mozambique continued to face a multidimensional humanitarian crisis, driven by climate shocks, conflict and socio-economic vulnerability.

The WFP also said that although floodwaters from recent months had begun to recede and displaced people were starting to return home, humanitarian needs remained high as families began their recovery and authorities planned the phased closure of reception centres.

Many families were returning to areas where infrastructure was damaged, and basic services were limited, the WFP said, adding that this was occurring at the peak of the lean season, a period when access to food is restricted and livelihoods have not yet been able to resume.

“In coordination with the government, 120,000 displaced people have received locally sourced food through community kitchens in reception centres and in isolated communities, and have been given 30-day kits to support their return,” the document said.

Simultaneously, the UN agency said that the security situation in northern Mozambique remained unstable, adding that ongoing non-state armed groups attacks were causing displacement across the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

“In February, insecurity linked to non-state armed groups disrupted daily life and supply routes in northern Mozambique, restricting movement and limiting access to essential goods in some areas.”

“Despite access restrictions and poor road conditions, the WFP reached 410,645 people with food assistance during January-February, 97% of the planned caseload,” the WFP said.

Between January and February, the UN agency also provided direct cash assistance worth $1.3 million (€1.1 million).

In January, the WFP announced it needed $32 million (€27.2 million) to provide support to 450,000 flood victims in Mozambique.

The death toll from the current rainy season stands at 311, with 1.07 million people affected since October, 24,229 homes partially destroyed, 11,996 completely destroyed and 209,219 flooded, and a total of 304 healthcare facilities affected in less than six months, according to a 31 March update from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction.

The January floods alone caused at least 43 deaths, 147 injuries and nine people missing, affecting a total of 715,803 people, with some areas in the south experiencing a new wave of flooding in recent days.

Thanks to generous Japanese individual & corporate donors, WFP is delivering life‑saving food assistance to 120,000+ people affected by floods in Mozambique.

Your support is helping families restore food security and begin recovery where it’s needed most.

🇲🇿🤝🇯🇵 #Japan ありがとう pic.twitter.com/6C7BFyWhJS — WFP Mozambique (@wfp_mozambique) April 21, 2026

Source: Lusa