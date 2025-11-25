Mozambique: Water supply restricted in Maputo province

A pump failure that occurred yesterday at the Umbeluzi Water Treatment Plant is causing restrictions in the water supply across Maputo province.

In a statement sent to “Notícias Online”, the company Águas da Região Metropolitana de Maputo (AdRMM) reports that the system is experiencing reduced pressure in water distribution, affecting the neighbourhoods of Matola, Machava, Tsalala and Matola-Rio.

According to the note, the incident has reduced production capacity by around five per cent.

“Our technical teams are on the ground working to restore the system to normal operation as quickly as possible,” it concludes.