Mozambique: Water current hinders work near Nguluzane River bridge in Xai-Xai

A strong water current continues to hinder emergency repairs on National Road One (N1), near the Nguluzane River bridge in Xai-Xai, Gaza province.

By early afternoon yesterday, Tuesday, the current remained very strong, preventing any intervention at that point, but the contractor remains on site monitoring the situation to resume work as soon as conditions improve.

“We cannot work under these conditions because the current is still very strong, risking damage to other points. We will wait for the current to subside before carrying out the works safely,” explained Miguel Coanai, Deputy Director-General of the National Roads Administration (ANE).

Coanai stressed that until the work is completed, there will be no transit conditions, and the South–Centre–North connection will continue via the Chissano–Chibuto–Chongoene route, linking back to National Road One (N1).

Source: Domingo