Mozambique: Vulcan promotes baking course to empower girls and young women in Moatize

As part of its commitment to the social development of communities neighbouring its operations, Vulcan is promoting a baking course aimed at girls and young women living in Moatize. In this first phase, the initiative covers 50 participants, selected both from the communities and local schools, ensuring inclusive and representative participation.

The initiative follows a participatory mapping carried out with the communities and has as its main objective the development of technical and creative skills, encouraging the positive use of free time and simultaneously contributing to enabling the girls to fund their studies and remain in school.

According to Catarina Alcolete, Social Development Analyst, “over the two months of training, the participants have access to practical baking activities, focusing on simple techniques applicable in daily life, such as making cakes and sweets, thereby creating real opportunities to undertake entrepreneurial activities in their communities and generate income.”

To reinforce the sustainability of the initiative, participants will also receive entrepreneurship kits, consisting of basic baking materials, to help them start their own businesses after completing the training.

For many participants, this is more than just a course — it is a gateway to new possibilities. Isabel Pinto Buco, one of the beneficiaries of the project, says the course has been an important learning opportunity. “We have learned many things, such as making sweet bread, cupcakes, cakes and other sweets. These are practical activities we can do at home to sell to neighbours and also provide for some community events,” she highlighted.

Meanwhile, Sinolia Lourenço Bandicoça believes the course could help improve her life and that of her family. “This course will help me to undertake a business, buy materials, acquire uniforms and school supplies, as well as contribute to family income,” she stated.

With this initiative, Vulcan reinforces its role as an active partner in community development, promoting inclusion, empowerment, and the creation of sustainable opportunities for the young women of Moatize.

Source: Vulcan Mozambique / Press Release