Mozambique: Victim of kidnapping tortured while filmed begging for help – O País

STV contacted the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), which confirmed the facts and assured that it has been working in coordination with the family to clarify the case since Fazila Amade was kidnapped, but said it cannot make statements while the crime remains unresolved.

Kidnappers assault, torture and film a kidnapping victim as she begs her family to pay the ransom demanded by the criminals, O País reports.

Videos that began circulating on Saturday show a woman identified as Fazila Amade, wife of a businessman, who was kidnapped last September in the Marracuene district, Maputo province.

In the footage, appearing weakened, she is assaulted by the kidnappers while pleading with her family to pay the ransom demanded by the criminals.

Despite her screams, the physical and psychological abuse does not stop. In one video, the victim appears completely chained, wearing only trousers with her torso exposed; in another, she is gagged and bleeding.

STV contacted the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), which confirmed the facts and assured that it has been working in coordination with the family to clarify the case since Fazila Amade was kidnapped, but said it cannot make statements while the crime remains unresolved.

This case has emerged just three days after the Prime Minister revealed that only one kidnapping case recorded this year remains unresolved.

According to Prime Minister Benvida Levi, of the ten kidnapping cases this year, nine have been resolved and the victims are already reunited with their families.

The question that remains unanswered is: could this be the unresolved case?