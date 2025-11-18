Mozambique: Verification Commission must oversee compliance with Public Probity Law

The President of Administrative Tribunal (TA), Ana Maria Bié, calls on the Reception and Verification Commission (CRV) to oversee compliance with the Public Probity Law by public servants.

The CRV is responsible for receiving, analysing and controlling the asset declarations of magistrates of the General Prosecutor’s Office (PGR).

Bié was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at a ceremony in which she swore into office Assucena Nassone Baúque, Leopoldina Vasco Martins, Olga Tomás da Silva, and Silva Filipe Mabota as new CRV members. The body will be chaired by the Judge Ana Maria Rafael Maela.

“This is the first step towards strengthening transparency and integrity in the exercise of public office. This commission has the responsibility to act with absolute rigor. This body must use its technical, human and material capacity to rigorously monitor the declarations, identifying any signs of illicit wealth and reporting them to the competent authorities. The compliance with the law is not only a legal duty, but also an expression of ethical and civic responsibility”, she said.

According to Bié, since the beginning of 2025, all asset declarations have been submitted electronically, in accordance with the Public Probity Law revised in 2024.

“This transition to digital means represents a significant advance in modernization, providing greater speed, transparency, and security to the declaration process. The Electronic Asset Declaration Module (e-DB), developed by the PGR in partnership with the Center for the Development of Financial Information Systems (CEDSIF) is particularly relevant in this modernization process”, she said.

She explained that the platform centralizes and automates all phases of receiving, verifying, and controlling declarations. “The e-DB is now a fundamental instrument for managing asset declarations, allowing decisions based on structured, updated, and verifiable data”, she said.

“Professionalism, technical rigor, and confidentiality are expected from each member of this body. The success of this mission will depend on the seriousness”, she added.

In addition to verifying declarations, the Commission plays an active role in raising awareness among magistrates about fulfilling their reporting obligations.

She recalled that the TA has adopted several measures within the framework of preventing and combating corruption, including the creation of the Public Ethics Commission, the Internal Control Office, and the implementation of specific strategies.

“In 2025, we processed two disciplinary proceedings against court officials, which resulted in expulsions for illicit collections and misappropriation of state funds”, Bié said.