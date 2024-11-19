Mozambique: Venâncio Mondlane among ‘defendants’ accused of ‘conspiracy’ – Lusa report

The president of the Democratic Revolution (RD) party, Vitano Singano, a Renamo dissident, has been charged with “conspiracy” to commit the crime of “violent alteration of the rule of law”, in a case which also involves presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, according to the Mozambican Public Prosecutor’s Office.

At stake, according to a source from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), is a criminal case that is being processed by the Central Office for Combating Organized and Transnational Crime (GCCCOT), after “indicative elements” were found against the president of the RD of “involvement”, in “coordination with a group of individuals, at large”, including members of the Defence and Security Forces (FDS) and political parties, for the mobilisation and recruitment of more members of the FDS “and of more individuals with military experience, especially in reserve conditions”.

This recruitment aimed at “the assault on some military and police units, destruction of the National Highway Number 1 [N1] using homemade bombs (Molotov cocktails) and dynamite used to explode rocks in mining operations, with a view to preventing any military or police support from the central or northern areas while the attack on Ponta Vermelha [the official residence of the President of the Republic] was being carried out, in the action that would take place on November 7, 2024”, the PGR states, in an allusion to the “march on Maputo”, called for that day by presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who is contesting the results of the October 9 general elections.

According to the PGR, three defendants were arrested in this case and taken to the Maputo City Judicial Court for initial questioning. The president of the RD – a political party formed by dissident Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) ex-guerrillas – was remanded in custody pending trial; another defendant was released on bail and a third was granted provisional release with a Term of Identity and Residence (TIR), under which the defendant is subject to regularly reporting to the authorities.

In the same case files, “other defendants who are at large are indicated, including presidential candidate Venâncio António Bila Mondlane”, the statement reads.

“Against the defendants are indications of, among other crimes, conspiracy to commit crimes against state security and violently alter the rule of law,” the PGR details.

At least 25 people died and another 26 were shot between 13 and 17 November in demonstrations contesting the results of Mozambique’s general elections, according to an update from the Decide electoral platform released yesterday, Monday.

These deaths and shootings occurred in at least five Mozambican provinces, during the fourth stage of stoppages called by presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who is contesting the victory of Daniel Chapo, the candidate supported by the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo), with 70.67% of the vote, according to the results announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

According to the election monitoring platform, there were also 135 arrests in the country following the protests, most of them in Zambézia, in the centre of the country, with a total of 25 detainees.

Venâncio Mondlane, who came second with 20.32% of the vote, according to the CNE, said he does not recognise the results of the elections, which must still be validated and proclaimed by the Constitutional Council, which has no deadlines for doing so and is still analysing the dispute.

Following protests that brought the country to a standstill on 21, 24 and 25 October, Mondlane once again called on the public to go on a seven-day general strike from 31 October, with nationwide protests and a demonstration in Maputo on 7 November, which caused chaos in the capital, with reports of deaths, barricades, burning tyres and police firing shots and tear gas throughout the day to disperse them.

Moçambique. Venâncio Mondlane entre acusados de “conspiração”

O presidente do partido Revolução Democrática (RD), Vitalo Singano, dissidente da Renamo, está acusado de “conspiração” num crime de “alteração violenta do Estado de direito”, que visa também o candidato presidencial Venâncio Mondlane, segundo a Procuradoria-Geral da República moçambicana.

Em causa, segundo fonte da Procuradoria-Geral da República (PGR), está um processo-crime que corre termos no Gabinete Central de Combate à Criminalidade Organizada e Transnacional (GCCCOT), após se ter “constatado elementos indiciários” contra o presidente do RD “no envolvimento”, em “coordenação com um grupo de indivíduos, a monte”, incluindo membros das Forças de Defesa e Segurança (FDS) e de partidos políticos, “para mobilização e recrutamento de mais elementos das FDS “e de mais indivíduos com experiência militar, sobretudo na condição de reserva”.

Esse recrutamento visava “o assalto a algumas unidades militares e policiais, destruição da Estrada Nacional EN 1 com recurso a bombas de fabrico caseiro (Cocktail Molotov) e dinamites usados para explosão de rochas na exploração mineira, com vista a impedir qualquer apoio militar ou policial vindo da zona centro ou norte enquanto se realizava o ataque à Ponta Vermelha [residência oficial do Presidente da República], na ação que teria lugar no dia 07 de novembro de 2024”, refere a PGR, numa alusão à “marcha sobre Maputo”, convocada para aquele dia pelo candidato presidencial Venâncio Mondlane, que contesta os resultados das eleições gerais de 09 de outubro.

Segundo a PGR, neste processo foram detidos três arguidos e submetidos ao Tribunal Judicial da Cidade de Maputo, para primeiro interrogatório, tendo sido aplicada a medida de prisão preventiva ao presidente da RD — formação política formada por antigos guerrilheiros dissidentes da Resistência Nacional Moçambicana (Renamo) -, uma caução a outro e a liberdade provisória com Termo de Identidade e Residência (TIR) ao terceiro.

Contudo, é referido que, nos mesmos autos, “são indiciados outros arguidos que se encontram a monte, dentre eles o candidato presidencial Venâncio António Bila Mondlane”.

“Indiciam contra os arguidos, entre outros, a prática dos crimes de conjuração ou conspiração para prática de crime contra a segurança do Estado e alteração violenta do Estado de direito”, afirma ainda a PGR.

Pelo menos 25 pessoas morreram e outras 26 foram baleadas nos últimos cinco dias de manifestações de contestação dos resultados das eleições gerais em Moçambique, indica uma atualização da plataforma eleitoral Decide, divulgada hoje.

As mortes e baleamentos ocorreram entre 13 e 17 de novembro, em pelo menos cinco províncias moçambicanas, durante a quarta etapa de paralisações convocadas pelo candidato presidencial Venâncio Mondlane, que contesta a vitória de Daniel Chapo, candidato apoiado pela Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo, no poder), que venceu com 70,67% dos votos, de acordo com os resultados anunciados pela Comissão Nacional de Eleições (CNE).

Segundo a plataforma de monitorização eleitoral, houve ainda 135 detenções em Moçambique na sequência dos protestos, a maior parte das quais registadas na Zambézia, centro do país, com um total de 25 detidos.

Venâncio Mondlane, que ficou em segundo lugar com 20,32% dos votos, segundo a CNE, afirmou não reconhecer os resultados das eleições, que deverão ainda ser validados e proclamados pelo Conselho Constitucional, o qual não tem prazos para o fazer e ainda está a analisar o contencioso.

Após protestos que paralisaram o país nos dias 21, 24 e 25 de outubro, Mondlane convocou novamente a população para uma paralisação geral de sete dias, desde 31 de outubro, com protestos nacionais e uma manifestação concentrada em Maputo em 07 de novembro, que provocou o caos na capital, com registo de mortos, barricadas, pneus em chamas e disparos de tiros e gás lacrimogéneo pela polícia, durante todo o dia, para dispersar os manifestantes.

Source: Lusa