Mozambique: Vanduzi administrator challenged to restore order in mining

Lourenço Lindonde, Secretary of State for the central Mozambican province of Manica, has challenged new administrator of Vanduzi district to act with urgency to restore order to the gold mining region known as “Seis Carros (“Six Cars).”

The “Seis Carros” region has become one of the largest centres of attraction for gold miners in Manica. It is estimated that more than ten thousand people, both Mozambicans and foreigners, are seeking gold there, despite the risks.

In addition to mining, various commercial activities are developed on site, mostly conducted by young people, creating a parallel economy that has been growing outside of the control of the authorities.

According to Lindonde, speaking on Monday at the ceremony in which he swore Armando Canheze into office as administrator of Vanduzi, the district is struggling with problems related to gold mining.

“There have been deaths following landslides. Therefore, we believe that, with his experience, the new administrator can help reorganize the district and prevent more citizens from losing their lives”, he said.

Lindonde encouraged Canheze to ensure that mining in Vanduzi follows basic rules, without endangering human life. “We want exports to be carried out sustainably”, he said.

He also challenged Canheze to boost agricultural activity in Vanduzi, to increase production and productivity.

“We intend for Vanduzi district to become one of the most productive districts in our province. It has arable land and conditions to become a benchmark in agricultural production. We believe that with the experience the new administrator brings, we will be able to achieve these goals that we so desire”, said the Secretary of State.

“We also have livestock and poultry farming. With this, Vanduzi can continue to be a benchmark in poultry production, cattle breeding, pig farming, and contribute to the economic balance of the province and Mozambique in general”, he added.

Canheze is member of the Mozambican Police (PRM) and he previously served as provincial commander in Manica,





Source: AIM