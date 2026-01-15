Mozambique: Vandalism forces temporary cancellation of night flights at Tete Airport

Night flights to Tete Airport have been temporarily cancelled for operational safety reasons following the vandalism of electrical equipment.

According to Aeroportos de Moçambique, eight runway approach lights were damaged, and electrical cables of 150 and 200 watts—essential for lighting—were also stolen.

The company states that the cancellation will remain in effect until the vandalised equipment is fully restored and the technical conditions required for safe operations are re-established. Efforts are currently under way to ensure rapid replacement.

Aeroportos de Moçambique’ has also appealed for the reporting of acts of vandalism, which put civil aviation safety at risk and undermine the normal functioning of airport infrastructure.



Source: Domingo