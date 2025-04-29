Mozambique: US invested more than $70 million in school meals in 12 years – Lusa

Over the past 12 years, the United States of America has made available more than US$70 million (€61 million) to school meals projects in two districts of Nampula, northern Mozambique, an official source said on Friday.

“Over 12 years, more than US$75 million (€65.9 million) were invested in the districts of Muecate and Nacarôa, with funds from the United States Department of Agriculture,” said Lopes Muquera, deputy director of the project Together Educating Children – Phase III (ECT-3), quoted on Friday in a statement by World Vision Mozambique, the humanitarian organization responsible for implementing the plan.

ETC-3 is an initiative in partnership with the Mozambican government, through the National School Feeding Program (Pronae), which aims to improve the quality of early childhood education in Mozambique, with a focus on preschool education and children’s rights.

For the representative, the closure of the project marks the end of a cycle of three phases over 12 years, demonstrating the commitment of donors, humanitarian organizations and the government to “the well-being of children, through school feeding”.

Under ETC-3, more than 22 million meals had by 2024 been served to more than 93,000 primary school students in 160 schools in the districts.

Six water supply systems and 20 latrines were also built, 15 boreholes in schools rehabilitated, 91,965 children were dewormed in all supported educational institutions, and 1.72 metric tons of fortified corn and soy flour (CSB+) were distributed to 6,172 pregnant and lactating women and children under the age of five, the document also details.

“The government, at various levels, will continue to assist schools and communities in the districts of Muecate and Nacarôa,” pledged Anabela Munarapa, head of the Department of Cross-Cutting Affairs at the Provincial Directorate of Education in Nampula, also cited in the statement.





