Mozambique urges diplomatic engagement with countries that retain the death penalty – Watch

Mozambique’s justice minister on Monday in Rome defended the promotion of “diplomatic and technical dialogue” with States that still apply the death penalty, stressing that it is the mission of every country to protect human life.

“We acknowledge, however, that the death penalty still persists in several countries. In this context, it is essential to promote diplomatic and technical dialogue with the States that apply it, encouraging progressive reforms, respecting national sovereignty, but always reaffirming the dignity of human life as a universal value,” said Mateus Saize, Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs of Mozambique.

The minister was speaking in Rome, Italy, during the 15th International Meeting of Justice Ministers, promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, under the theme “There is no justice without life”, where he reiterated Mozambique’s commitment to international dialogue and to promoting justice based on respect for the right to life.

“Protecting human life is the mission and role of every State, because there is no justice without life. And there is no full life without full respect for human rights. We can administer justice without sacrificing human life,” the Mozambican minister stated.

Mozambique abolished the death penalty and enshrined the right to life in the 1990 Constitution, Saize noted, adding that it is a measure that has been “progressively” adopted by various States, reflecting “international harmony” on the protection of life as a “fundamental human right”.

“In the Republic of Mozambique there is no death penalty,” the Justice Minister recalled, citing a constitutional article.

Source: Lusa