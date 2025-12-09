Mozambique: Infra-structured land project to transform 350 hectares into a new urban centre in Laze, Mocuba

With an investment exceeding 70 million meticais, the project plans to transform more than 350 hectares into a new urban centre.

An urban infra-structured land project was officially launched on Thursday in the settlement of Laze, Mocuba district. This initiative aims to create a new community with basic services guaranteed for future residents.

The action is part of the presidential initiative which, at a national level, seeks to plan new urban areas capable of offering safe and decent housing, with access to potable water, roads, electricity, recreational spaces, security, healthcare units, and other essential services.

With an investment exceeding 70 million meticais (around 1 million US dollars at current exchange rates), the project plans to transform more than 350 hectares into a new urban centre. Approximately 1,200 fully urbanised plots measuring 20×40 metres are planned, intended for the population.

Armindo Muguambe, Chairperson of the Board of the Housing Development Fund, stated that any citizen can apply for a plot, emphasising that access criteria will be public, inclusive, and transparent.

The Secretary of State for Zambézia, Avelino Muncine, highlighted that this initiative aims to promote integrated and sustainable territorial planning, aligned with environmental balance and harmonious regional development.

Residents of Laze interviewed on site expressed confidence that the project could stimulate sustainable urban growth and include communities if implemented as planned.

Authorities estimate that the area’s infrastructure development will be completed by the end of the first half of 2026.

By Antenore Federico Carlos







Source: Nova Radio Paz - Quelimane