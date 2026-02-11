Mozambique unveils new digital visa application portal

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation today launched in Maputo a new online visa application platform aimed at simplifying and speeding up entry procedures into Mozambique.

The platform is the Mozambique eVisa and eTA Portal, described on the website as the official portal of Mozambique’s National Migration Service, which can be accessed here.

“This platform was developed through joint action with a company called VFS, together with our National Migration Service,” he said.

The platform was presented in a video at the opening of the First National Conference on Digital Transformation and, according to Muchanga, represents the initial step in a broader vision to transform Mozambique into a tourism hub.

“Through this platform, all those who wish to visit Mozambique can now do so by applying for authorisation to travel to Mozambique and obtaining their visa online… through this means, we want to take the first step towards enabling Mozambique to become, in fact, an attractive tourist destination, welcoming visitors from everywhere, and to simplify the process of obtaining that authorisation,” he said.

Source: MzNews