Mozambique: Unspecified number of men kidnapped by terrorists in Metuge district

An unspecified number of young men were kidnapped on Monday by a group of Islamist terrorists in Pulo village, Metuge district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to local sources, cited by the independent newsheet “Carta de Moçambique”, the victims’ whereabouts is so far unknown. However, it is believed that the kidnappers were coming from Chiúre district.

“Other people say that the terrorists were coming from the districts of Memba or Eráti, in the province of Nampula. I even heard a conversation here in the village, people talking about the same thing, but nobody said how many young men. There was another situation in Intutupue”, a source said.

According to another source, the young men may have been recruited into the ranks or to help the terrorists to transport goods that they looted. “I don’t know if they were released, but we had this situation. Nobody knows why, nor if they are alive or dead”, the source said.

Also on Monday, a group armed with blunt objects, supposedly from the villages of Silva Macua and Intutupue, in the Ancuabe district, closed the main north-south highway (EN1) and demanded monetary payments from some drivers. The terrorists then left the scene when they realized that a unit of the Mozambican defence Forces (FDS) had been deployed to restore order.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Islamist terrorism forced, in recent months, the displacement of about 300,000 people in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in Cabo Delgado, where at least 6,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced.

However, the violence has been tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula. Recent attacks against Memba district give a clear indication that the jihadists are moving southwards, into the coastal districts of Nampula.

