Mozambique: UNDP, KOICA, and INGD expand nationwide disaster resilience, climate adaptation, and social cohesion training to Manica

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Government of Mozambique, the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), and with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has launched the third in a series of nationwide capacity-building trainings to strengthen disaster resilience, climate adaptation, and social cohesion across Mozambique.

Held in Chimoio, Manica Province, from 3 to 6 November 2025, this training follows successful sessions conducted in Pemba (Cabo Delgado) and Beira (Sofala). The initiative is part of a broader national effort to equip 175 provincial and district focal points from the Technical Councils for Disaster Management (CTPGD/CTDGD) and Operational Emergency Centres (COEs) in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala, and Manica with the tools and knowledge to anticipate, respond to, and recover from crises more effectively.

The Manica training brings together 41 participants representing Chimoio, Macate, Vanduzi, and Gondola districts. Over four days, they will strengthen their capacities in disaster risk reduction (DRR), climate change adaptation, conflict-sensitive approaches, risk communication, and interinstitutional coordination—key elements for building resilient and cohesive communities.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Ana Cristina João Manuel, Director of the National Emergency Operation Centre (CENOE), expressed appreciation for KOICA’s and UNDP’s continued support in implementing this initiative across Mozambique’s most climate- and conflict-affected provinces.

“This training is not just about technical skills—it is about empowering local actors to make a tangible difference in their daily work. By the end of this process, our focal points will be better equipped to protect lives, strengthen coordination, and ensure that no one is left behind,” said Ms. Manuel.

She emphasized that the knowledge gained during the sessions will be cascaded to local communities, fostering a shared culture of preparedness and promoting social cohesion at the grassroots level.

Welcoming participants to Manica, Mr. Borges Inácio Viagem, Provincial Delegate of INGD, encouraged an atmosphere of collaboration and learning throughout the training.

“Active participation, open dialogue, and experience sharing are essential. Each participant’s contribution will enrich our collective capacity to respond more effectively to disasters and climate challenges,” he said.

The training in Chimoio marks an important milestone in Mozambique’s continued efforts to strengthen institutional and community resilience in the face of increasingly frequent and severe disasters. Mozambique remains among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, facing a convergence of natural hazards—including tropical cyclones, floods, and droughts—and social challenges such as displacement and conflict.

Through this series of trainings, UNDP, INGD, and KOICA aim to operationalize a multidimensional, integrated, and conflict-sensitive approach to disaster management that links risk reduction, climate adaptation, and social inclusion. The sessions are designed using participatory and locally tailored methodologies that enhance capacities in damage and loss assessment, early warning systems, strategic communication, and data-driven decision-making.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of sustainable development and resilience—empowering national institutions and communities to anticipate risks, act early, and recover stronger.

UNDP reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the Government of Mozambique, KOICA, and all partners to deliver lasting impact—ensuring that Mozambique’s communities are better prepared, more connected, and more resilient in the face of growing climate and disaster challenges.

