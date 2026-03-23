Mozambique: Uncontrolled wildfires destroy over 260,000 hectares of forest

At least 267,000 hectares of forest was destroyed by uncontrolled wildfires over the last year, in Mozambique.

According to Imede Falume, the National Director of Forests, who was speaking at a Maputo ceremony marking the “International Day of Forests” which is celebrated on March 21 every year, deforestation often results from agricultural practices.

Falume warned that the 34 million hectares of forests that the country possesses is tending to shrink every year as a result of “uncontrolled fires and deforestation carried out by some individuals.”

“The country has recorded high levels of deforestation”, he said. “Many people depend on the forests, which means that exploitation demands responsibility in order to ensure that future generations may also benefit from the resources”, he added.

“Therefore , it’s important to raise awareness, starting from a date like this”, he added.

For his part, Mariamo José, Director of Forests in the southern Maputo province, Maputo is one of the regions most affected by uncontrolled fires.

He explained that as a result of uncontrolled fires and deforestation, there are currently more than 50,000 hectares of forests in the province, in need of reforestation.

“We, as forestry operators, firstly have nurseries in each district, about 12 nurseries throughout the province, where we are producing seedlings to repopulate what we have already cut down. The goal is to replace old plants with new ones,” he said.

Source: AIM