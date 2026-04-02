Mozambique: UDM and MozYouth sign Memorandum of Understanding to boost youth employability

MozYouth and the Technical University of Mozambique (UDM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Maputo, establishing a strategic partnership focused on promoting youth employability and developing skills aligned with labour market demands.

The agreement reflects the joint commitment of both institutions to bridge higher education and the professional sector, creating concrete opportunities for UDM students and recent graduates to enter the job market. This will be achieved through the paid internship program offered by the MozYouth Foundation, as well as soft skills training initiatives designed to better prepare them to compete in today’s professional environment.

The collaboration aims not only to expand employment opportunities but also to develop a generation of skilled, innovative, and results-oriented young people capable of effectively contributing to Mozambique’s economic and social development.

During the ceremony, the Chairman of the Board of MozYouth, Onório Manuel, highlighted the strategic impact of the partnership:

“This partnership with UDM represents a concrete commitment to the future of Mozambican youth. We believe that bringing academia closer to the labour market is essential to reducing barriers to employment. At MozYouth, we reaffirm our dedication to the transparent and equitable dissemination of internship opportunities, creating pathways for young people to transform their talent into real achievements and contribute meaningfully to the development of Mozambique.”

The Rector of UDM, Professor Severino Nguenha, emphasized the importance of the initiative in strengthening the link between academia and the labour market:

“This partnership represents a highly valuable opportunity, especially in a context where the demand for employment is growing in the country. Initiatives of this nature become essential to bring young people closer to the job market. The collaboration between MozYouth and the Technical University of Mozambique emerges as a strategic mechanism to facilitate the professional integration of students and recent graduates, allowing them access to practical and relevant experiences.”

With the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, MozYouth and UDM reinforce their role as active agents in promoting youth employability, combining academic knowledge with professional development and contributing to the creation of a more inclusive, dynamic, and sustainable ecosystem.

About MozYouth

MozYouth is a non-profit foundation founded by MozParks, established in December 2023, committed to empowering and developing Mozambican youth through professional internships, training programs, and community initiatives. To date, MozYouth has placed over 2,000 interns, working with more than 300 companies across the country, with over 50% of interns securing employment after completing the internship program.

About UDM

The Technical University of Mozambique (UDM) is a private higher education institution founded by Estudos Superiores de Moçambique Lda., authorized by Decree 42/2002 and holder of License No. 12/UNI-ES/UDM/MEC/2025. Based in Maputo, UDM offers training in three main areas through its faculties: Economic and Social Sciences, Legal Sciences, and Technological Sciences. The university aims to create centres of excellence that address the challenges of economic and social development in the country and the region.

Source: MozYouth / Press Release