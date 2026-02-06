Mozambique: UAE to support flood mitigation efforts – AIM report

The Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi has announced that the Emirati government has expressed its interest in supporting the country in the construction of water infrastructures in order to mitigate flood impact and boost agricultural production.

According to Levi, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday, in Dubai, during a briefing reviewing Mozambique’s participation in the World Governments Summit, in the meeting held with the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs, concrete interest was expressed in supporting Mozambique in the development projects aimed at reducing the impacts of recurring floods.

“There was a very clear expression of interest in supporting Mozambique, especially in the construction of dams to retain water, in order to prevent us from experiencing the same tragedy of floods again in the future. However, It is still premature to give concrete dates”, she said.

The Prime Minister described the summit as a privileged space for mutual learning and sharing of experiences among the participating countries. “Whenever we interact with other leaders and governments, we find ourselves in a win-win situation. We share experiences, constraints, and learn how other countries have faced similar challenges, avoiding repeating the same mistakes,” she said.

She also said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed its interest in cooperation with Mozambique in the sectors of digital transformation and public governance.

“That’s why we set up a Ministry of Communication and Digital Transformation, because we understand that it is not possible for a country to develop in these times without investing in digitalization, communication, and artificial intelligence,” he explained.

In the agricultural sector, she revealed the existence of promising contacts with potential investors, following meetings held on the sidelines of the summit.

“The Minister of Agriculture held very productive meetings, which resulted in very concrete investment proposals. In the coming days, we will share the amounts and locations of these investments”, she said.

Source: AIM