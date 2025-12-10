Mozambique: Tzu Chi’s monthly initiative ‘Free Clinic’ to assist over 3,000 patients in 2026

More than three thousand people will receive free medical care in 2026 through the “Free Clinic” project, a monthly initiative by the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique aimed at promoting public health by providing basic medical care to the most vulnerable communities.

“With this project, our intention is to reach vulnerable communities, especially those facing difficulties accessing basic health services and medication,” explained Dino Foi, President of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique.

In addition to general consultations, the project offers primary healthcare, including treatment for common illnesses, infections, and injuries, as well as preventive care such as screenings and vaccinations.

The project also incorporates women’s health services, paediatrics, dental care, and aims to provide follow-up for patients with diabetes, hypertension, rheumatic diseases, and asthma.

On 6 December, beneficiaries of this phase of the project were volunteers from the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation working on the Mecuzi agricultural field, where over 70 people from various parts of Nhamatanda district received medical attention.

“We know there are areas where access to healthcare is scarce due to location or lack of health centres. Tzu Chi aims to reach these areas to help those most in need,” added Vannesia Figueiredo, health coordinator at the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique.

In the second half of 2025, the Tzu Chi free clinic benefited around 400 people in different locations, including Mozambique Island in Nampula in June, and more recently, Mecuzi in Sofala.

Sofala province hosts most of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique’s projects. Under a memorandum signed with the Mozambican government, this Buddhist principles-based foundation, present in over 60 countries, has provided specific support to Sofala since Cyclone Idai in 2019.

With total funding of 108 million US dollars, entirely contributed by over 10 million Tzu Chi volunteers worldwide, simultaneous construction of three thousand homes is underway, with 1,673 already completed and handed over, alongside 23 schools for communities affected by Cyclone Idai in Sofala, central Mozambique.

Regarding the schools, at least ten were officially inaugurated on 3 September in an event led by Mozambican Head of State Daniel Chapo, and three more are to be delivered by the end of this year, including the country’s largest primary school — a facility costing 3.9 million US dollars, located in the city of Beira, also in Sofala.

In 2024, Tzu Chi handed over the Mafambisse Secondary School to Mozambican authorities in Sofala, the country’s largest secondary education institution, costing 13 million US dollars, also fully funded by the foundation.

About the Foundation:

Tzu Chi is the world’s largest Buddhist humanitarian organisation, founded in 1966 by the Venerable Master Cheng Yen, a Buddhist nun. “Tzu Chi” means “compassion and relief,” and the foundation’s mission is to alleviate human suffering through acts of kindness and selfless service.

Present in over sixty countries, Tzu Chi supports all who are in need, regardless of faith, race or nationality, driven by high moral principles and a spirit of dedication.

In Mozambique, Tzu Chi was established in 2012 by Denise Foi, focusing on supporting communities across education, agriculture, health, and assistance to populations, especially during emergencies caused by recurring natural disasters affecting the country.

With contributions from more than 10 million volunteers worldwide and the efforts of about 10,000 volunteers in Mozambique, Tzu Chi promotes a culture of peace, solidarity, and mutual respect, bringing comfort and hope to communities.

Source: Fundação de Caridade Tzu Chi Moçambique / Media Release