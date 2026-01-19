Mozambique: Two detained in possession of leopard skin

Two individuals aged 38 and 45 were detained in the Dondo district of Sofala province for possession of a leopard skin, along with its jaws and 26 teeth.

One of the suspects, aged 45, told investigators from the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) that he found the leopard weakened in the bush and decided to kill it.

SERNIC spokesperson in Sofala, Jossie Macamo, also reported that two more people, aged 35 and 43, were detained in Caia district with 363 pangolin scales, which they intended to sell for 250,000 meticais.

Source: Domingo