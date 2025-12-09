Mozambique: Two crocodiles sighted on Maputo’s Samora Machel Avenue during drainage works; “Exercise extra caution when moving through the area” – Municipality

Two crocodiles were sighted in a box culvert on Samora Machel Avenue, in the city of Maputo, during cleaning work related to the drainage project in the ‘Baixa da Cidade’ area.

The first crocodile was sighted on Saturday, and the second yesterday morning.

The relevant authorities were promptly notified and are currently monitoring the situation, ensuring the safe removal of the animals and the protection of workers and residents, reads a Maputo Municipality warning.

The Municipality further urges the public “to exercise extra caution when moving through the [Baixa] area and to follow the instructions of the technical teams on site while cleaning and monitoring operations are underway.”

Source: Noticias /Conselho Municipal de Maputo