Mozambique: Twenty power cuts a day won’t keep bananas away – in Guijá

The poor quality of electricity supply, causing constant power cuts at a banana production and processing unit in Guijá, is disrupting operations.

Managers at Chivongoene-based The African Food Company estimate around 20 power outages daily, which compromises the full operation of irrigation systems and banana processing equipment.

These concerns were raised on Wednesday in Chivongoene with Gaza’s governor, Margarida Mapanzene, who is visiting Guijá district as part of monitoring the Economic and Social Plan.

Governor Mapanzene confirmed the problem but did not specify what measures the provincial government will take to resolve it.

She praised the company for its performance and the socio-economic impact of its activities.

“It is encouraging to see a company producing, processing, and marketing its entire product chain locally. We recommend they continue to expand production areas to fully satisfy the domestic market and, in the future, strengthen export capacity,” she said.

According to data shared at the event, The African Food Company cultivates 115 hectares of banana plantations out of the 600 hectares it owns and currently employs 250 workers, both permanent and seasonal.