Mozambique: Türkiye willing to share defence capability to fight insurgents

The Turkish Government on Wednesday announced in Maputo its willingness to share its experience in combating terrorism with Mozambique and to support the technological development of the Mozambican defence industry with a view to sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

“We have had very bad experiences with terrorism, we need a solution to build our own equipment and ammunition systems to fight terrorism. So we work hard with industry, with government authorities, and also with military officials in the field,” explained Turkish Defence Industry Secretary Haluk Görgün during the first Mozambique-Türkiye Defence Industry Forum.

According to Görgün, the conflict, which affected Türkiye for 40 years, led to the creation of various “combat products” and the Turkish defence industry.

“We have solutions such as innovative sensor systems, such as radar and optical and positioning systems, voice and data communication systems, unmanned vehicles and aircraft. We also have aircraft, vehicles and ammunition that can help combat illegal immigration and disasters,” Görgün explained, reiterating that Türkiye is “very capable” of sharing its defensive capabilities.

Mozambique has also been struggling with terrorist attacks since 5 October 2017, which began with incursions by armed groups in some regions of the gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado, but which have since also affected the provinces of Nampula and Niassa in the same region.

According to Haluk Görgün, since the growth of the Turkish technology industry in the field of counter-terrorism was recognised, Mozambican defence minister Cristóvão Chume wanted to meet with Türkiye and, after a few meetings, the first steps were taken to develop cooperation in this sector.

“We started this forum as a first step to cooperate, share our experiences and technologies, and seek sustainable cooperation based on technology applied to the defence industry. We believe this will also contribute to broadening cooperation between the two countries,” added the Turkish Secretary for the Defence Industry.

A survey by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) estimates that the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado recorded at least 12 violent events between 13th and 26th October, mainly involving extremists linked to Islamic State, causing 18 civilian deaths.

According to the latest ACLED report, of the 2,236 violent incidents recorded since October 2017, when the armed insurgency began, a total of 2,061 involved people associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,659 deaths in just over eight years, according to the new report, including the 18 victims reported in less than two weeks in October.

The “dispersion of activity” across Cabo Delgado suggests that these groups operate in scattered units, allowing “insurgents to expand operations beyond traditional strongholds,” the report adds.

