Mozambique: Turkish citizen arrested on Turkey’s extradition request – police

Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Turkish citizen in connection with an extradition request submitted by Turkey.

In a statement, SERNIC said the arrest was carried out in strict compliance with legal procedures and did not constitute kidnapping or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, claims that it said had been wrongly circulated in some media outlets and communication channels.

According to the statement, the Turkish citizen, “who presents himself as an employee of Willow International School”, a private educational institution, was detained on Tuesday.

“The citizen is currently in custody and will be presented to an investigating judge for further procedural steps,” SERNIC said.

In the communiqué, Mozambique’s criminal investigation police reaffirmed their commitment to respect for human rights, adherence to due legal process and the promotion of institutional transparency.

“SERNIC continues to work in close coordination with other Defence and Security Forces in the prevention and fight against crime, including kidnappings and other forms of organised crime,” the statement concluded.

Source: Lusa