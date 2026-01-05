Mozambique: Turbidity drops from 280 to 72.6 NTU at Chicamba Dam – Manica Governor

Manica Province Governor Francisca Tomás has announced a remarkable improvement in water quality at the Chicamba Dam, with turbidity levels decreasing from 280 to 72.6 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU).

Governor Tomás explained that this improvement is due to the suspension of mining activities, in accordance with a Decree from the Council of Ministers.

She added that the clearer water has also contributed to higher reservoir levels and boosted the capacity of Águas de Moçambique to produce and supply this essential resource.

Source: Domingo