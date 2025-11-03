Mozambique: Triton Minerals advances graphite asset divestment and launches copper-gold exploration

Triton progresses in divesting 70% of its Mozambique Graphite Assets, securing $3 million.

Initial fieldwork begins for Triton’s Aucu Gold-Copper Project in Mozambique.

Triton Minerals Limited has made significant progress in divesting 70% of its Mozambique Graphite Assets to NQM Gold 2 Pty Ltd, receiving $3 million and placing $5.5 million in trust pending final settlement.

This divestment is crucial for Triton’s strategy to secure funding and advance its Ancuabe Graphite Project, where it retains a 30% interest.

Additionally, Triton has commenced initial fieldwork for its Aucu Gold-Copper Project in Mozambique, marking a strategic move into copper-gold exploration.

The project involves geological mapping and sampling, with the aim of identifying priority drill targets, thereby expanding Triton’s resource base and growth potential.

