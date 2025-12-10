Mozambique: Transport company suspended following deadly crash in Manhiça

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has ordered the immediate suspension of passenger transport activities of the company IDEAL, which includes CityLink, as well as the suspension of its driver.

This measure follows the accident that occurred on Sunday in the district of Manhiça, Maputo province, involving a bus from the aforementioned company. The bus performed an overtaking manoeuvre without taking the necessary precautions, violently colliding with a minibus (Quantum model) travelling in the opposite direction. The accident resulted in the death of seven people and significant material damage.

The Ministry has also established an inquiry commission, with a 15-day deadline, to investigate the causes of the accident and present recommendations for additional measures. The suspension will remain in force while the investigation is ongoing.

Source: Notícias