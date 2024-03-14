Mozambique: Transparency highlighted as a challenge for PPPs – Watch

Mozambique’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Max Tonela, has highlighted the achievement of full transparency and accountability as challenges facing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the country.

“It is essential to recognize that these partnerships are not without challenges. It is essential to ensure transparency, responsibility and equity at all stages of the partnership process,” Minister Tonela said on Wednesday (13-03).

Max Tonela was answering questions in the Assembly of the Republic from opposition deputies about the advantages that the country is taking of concessions granted by the government within the scope of the PPPs model.

“Strict oversight and accountability are critical to ensuring that public interests are protected and that benefits are distributed fairly and equitably,” Tonela stated.

He said that the government would maintain that model in the infrastructure and structuring services of the economy, aiming to boost the country’s competitiveness to attract more foreign investment.

“Public-Private Partnerships represent an innovative model of collaboration between the public sector and the private sector, aimed at providing quality public services, developing infrastructure and stimulating sustainable economic growth,” he emphasized.

The Minister of Economy and Finance pointed out, as one advantage of PPPs, the possibilities of access to private financing for the development of infrastructure projects necessary for better services to citizens.

The mobilisation of private sector resources was expected to reduce pressure on the state budget, he added.

Referring specifically to the concessions granted by the Mozambican state to public-private entities in the railways, ports and customs sectors, the Minister of Economy and Finance highlighted that the state had received higher fees, taxes and dividends as a result of increased efficiency in performance in these domains.

He highlighted the case of the Maputo Port Development Society (MPDC), which has managed the Port of Maputo since 2000, noting that it has already invested more than US$835 million (€762.9 million) and increased handling capacity to 37 million tons per year.

During the concession period, the Mozambican state collected US$690 million (€630.4 million) in taxes, fees and dividends, Minister Tonela revealed.