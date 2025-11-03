Mozambique: Training Inhassoro and Vilankulo practitioners in Nature-based Solutions for climate resilience

A training on Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for climate change adaptation was recently concluded in Inhassoro, bringing together 60 participants from various sectors across Inhassoro and Vilankulo, Mozambique.

A training on Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for climate change adaptation was recently concluded in Inhassoro, bringing together 60 participants from various sectors across Inhassoro and Vilankulo, Mozambique.

Among the trainees were 26 women and 34 men, representing local authorities, blue economy entrepreneurship groups, non-governmental organizations, academia, the private sector, and local influencers.

The main objective of the initiative was to strengthen participants’ skills and knowledge on sustainable marine conservation practices, project development, financing, citizenship, advocacy, monitoring, and communication. Throughout the programme, participants explored innovative strategies for coastal management, ecosystem restoration, mangrove and seagrass conservation, and the promotion of nature-based sustainable businesses—reinforcing the connection between economic development and environmental preservation.

The closing ceremony, marked by the delivery of participation certificates, was a moment of pride and celebration. “This was a unique experience to expand my knowledge. From now on, our approaches to nature-based solutions will be different,” said Flora Gabriel, Secretary of Vilankulo Life.

According to Milton Chauque, WWF representative, “This training was very important from the start because it managed to bring together academia, government, NGOs, and communities. It is not easy to gather all these entities in the same room to discuss matters that aim to increase the climate resilience of communities and coastal ecosystems. This exchange will ensure that the implementation of NbS in the region is based on mutual understanding, leading to more effective project execution.”During the training, participants also collaboratively developed an action and advocacy plan for the marine landscape, focused on the priorities of the Inhassoro and Vilankulo communities.

The event concluded with the launch of the Nature-based Solutions Practitioners Network, an initiative designed to promote experience sharing, learning, and knowledge exchange among coastal and marine practitioners, marking a new step toward more collaborative and resilient environmental management.

This capacity-building initiative is part of the ReSea Project and represents a concrete step toward participatory and sustainable environmental management, engaging key local actors in building a more resilient future for the coastal communities of Inhambane.