Mozambique: Traffic reopens on N1 after provisional works

Traffic was reopened yesterday afternoon on National Highway Number One (N1), specifically on the bridge over the Muar River in Chibabava district, Sofala province, after being interrupted last Sunday due to the overflow of the Save River caused by heavy rainfall.

To restore connectivity, the National Roads Administration (ANE) mobilised technical teams that, in coordination with a contractor, carried out provisional works allowing the resumption of road access between the south of the country and other regions.

In a press release, the ANE also reported that yesterday afternoon the Gorongosa River overflowed, causing water to breach the bridge on the N1 between Muxúngue and Save. Traffic at this point is therefore currently restricted.

Technical teams from the ANE remain on the ground monitoring the situation and assessing the level of damage caused by the widespread rainfall across the country.

The institution has urged motorists and public passenger transport operators to reschedule their journeys and to avoid travelling with vehicles exceeding a total weight of 10 tonnes on unpaved roads.

Source: Domingo