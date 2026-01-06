Mozambique: Traffic reopened between Maganja da Costa and Pebane after flooding

Traffic between the districts of Maganja da Costa and Pebane, in Zambézia province, has been reopened since yesterday after being interrupted over the weekend due to the submersion of the bridge over the Nipiode River, in the district of Mucubela.

The closure temporarily isolated these districts from the rest of the province as a result of the heavy rains that hit the region last week.

The information was confirmed to Notícias Online by the administrator of Pebane, Cássino Jamal, who highlighted that the floods affected approximately 300,000 inhabitants on both sides of the river.