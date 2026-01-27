Mozambique: Traffic on National Road 1 to be restored within two weeks – Watch

The President of Mozambique considers that the situation caused by floods and inundations in the country remains critical. However, Daniel Chapo says that water levels are receding and that the reopening of National Road Number 1 (N1) will be possible within two weeks.

Daniel Chapo today flew over the flooded areas in Gaza province, in the south of the country, and observed that the situation, although still critical, is tending to improve. This creates positive prospects for the reopening of National Road Number 1, which has been cut for two weeks between the localities of Incoluane and 3 de Fevereiro.

“We are absolutely certain that within one, at most two weeks, we will restore the connection on National Road Number 1, because even while the waters were rising, the contractor was already on site, ready to unload gravel, stone, and everything necessary so that we can restore National Road Number 1 as quickly as possible, which is the backbone of our country’s development,” the President of the Republic said.

Humanitarian assistance continues to arrive for the more than 700,000 people affected. However, opposition political parties, such as the MDM and Anamola, report that they are being obstructed from collecting, purchasing and delivering goods to accommodation centres for victims of the floods and inundations, according to the interim president of Anamola, Venâncio Mondlane.

“In Búzi, the MDM was prevented from providing assistance. The Anamola party was prevented at several points,” he said.

The European Union has assured that a second cargo aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Mozambique will arrive in the coming days, following the first plane, which arrived in the country on Sunday night with 90 tonnes of various supplies.





Source: RFI