Mozambique: Traffic halted on Chibuto–Chissano road, crucial for north–south connectivity – Watch

The N220 road, which connects Chibuto and Chissano and is currently vital for connectivity between the southern and northern regions of the country, has been temporarily closed for preventive works after a major defect was identified that could worsen traffic conditions and lead to long queues.

According to the Gaza provincial delegate of the National Roads Administration (ANE), Jeremias Mazoio, an eroded section was found beneath the road base which, with the circulation of heavy trucks, could increase deterioration and create constraints on the road.

“There was no road cut or bridge collapse;. What was identified was an undermining [“infra-escavação] of the road,” Mazolo clarified.

Jeremias Mazoio explained that the contractor is on site to break up the affected section and fill it with soil and other necessary material, and that the road is expected to reopen within a few hours to allow traffic to resume.





Source: Notícias